Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 5741 Davis Circle in Rohnert Park has a new owner. The 2,505-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on May 15, 2023, for $1,125,000, or $449 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,871-square-foot home on Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $401.

On Davis Circle in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,871-square-foot home was sold for $885,000, a price per square foot of $473.

A 2,470-square-foot home at 5728 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328.

