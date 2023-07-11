Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $595,000

The property located at 538 Lorraine Court in Rohnert Park was sold on June 20, 2023 for $595,000, or $354 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,680 square feet. This single-story home boasts a generous living space with five bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. Situated on a spacious 5,662-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Lancaster Drive in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,344-square-foot home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Lamont Court in Rohnert Park sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $532. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 843 Lilac Way in Rohnert Park sold in May 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $483. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

