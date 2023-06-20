Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $632,000

A house located at 962 Emily Avenue in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,240-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on June 2, 2023, for $632,000, or $510 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Elsa Avenue in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,437-square-foot home was sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $313. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,226-square-foot home at 941 Elsa Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,911-square-foot home on Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

