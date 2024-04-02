Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $650,000

5009 King Place (Google Street View)

A spacious, recently built house located at 5009 King Place in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 2,507-square-foot property, built in 2018, was sold on March 14, 2024.

The $650,000 purchase price works out to $259 per square foot.

This two-story home provides a generous living space with its five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,825 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Karrington Road in Rohnert Park in November 2023 a 2,507-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,430-square-foot home at 5053 King Place in Rohnert Park sold in February 2024 for $865,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,507-square-foot home on Kassidy Place in Rohnert Park sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $347. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.