Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $695,000

A 1,364-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The property located at 5312 Coronado Court in Rohnert Park was sold on April 5, 2023, for $695,000, or $510 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Camino Coronado in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,318-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $489.

In April 2023, a 1,536-square-foot home on Carioca Court in Rohnert Park sold for $696,500, a price per square foot of $453.

A 1,762-square-foot home at 7191 Barbi Lane in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $397.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.