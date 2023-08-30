Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $700,000

A house located at 1460 Garrett Court in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 1,410-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $700,000 purchase price works out to $496 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,410-square-foot home on Gretchen Court in Rohnert Park sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,410-square-foot home at 1530 Garfield Court in Rohnert Park sold in July 2023 for $730,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Georgia Court in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,358-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.