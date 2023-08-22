Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $722,000

A spacious house located at 4581 Flores Avenue in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,104-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on July 31, 2023. The $722,000 purchase price works out to $343 per square foot. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park in June 2023 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $1,089,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,234-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $687,500, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,610-square-foot home at 117 Firethorn Drive in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $723,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.