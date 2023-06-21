Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $730,000

A spacious house located at 5785 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,039-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on May 30, 2023, for $730,000, or $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 2,269-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,470-square-foot home at 5728 Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $328. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,505-square-foot home on Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.