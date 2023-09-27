Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $765,000

A house located at 5340 Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 1,779-square-foot property, built in 1974, was sold on Sept. 12, 2023, for $765,000, or $430 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Eunice Street in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,703-square-foot home was sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Elizabeth Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,240-square-foot home at 968 Eleanor Avenue in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $609,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.