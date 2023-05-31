Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $780,000

The property located at 1008 Hawthorne Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on May 9, 2023. The $780,000 purchase price works out to $433 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,800 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Hudis Street in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 2,103-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $354.

A 2,216-square-foot home at 4507 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $327.

In January 2023, a 1,358-square-foot home on Gillpepper Lane in Rohnert Park sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $471.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.