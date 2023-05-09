Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $800,000

A 1,910-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located at 5659 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park was sold on April 18, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4,000-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,499-square-foot home at 2109 Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $326.

In April 2023, a 1,910-square-foot home on Kameron Place in Rohnert Park sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $432.

On Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a 1,978-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $344.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.