Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $810,000

The spacious property located at 1173 Cielo Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on Aug. 11, 2023. The $810,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 2,212 square feet. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Cloister Court in Rohnert Park in January 2023 a 1,072-square-foot home was sold for $561,000, a price per square foot of $523. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,808-square-foot home on Roxanne Lane in Rohnert Park sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $324. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,620-square-foot home at 7246 Roxanne Lane in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

