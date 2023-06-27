Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $820,000

The spacious, recently built property located at 1911 Kite Place in Rohnert Park was sold on June 7, 2023 for $820,000, or $409 per square foot. The house, built in 2017, has an interior space of 2,007 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 3,484-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In April 2023, a 1,910-square-foot home on Kelsey Place in Rohnert Park sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,910-square-foot home at 5635 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Kameron Place in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,910-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

