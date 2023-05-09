Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $825,000

The property located at 5635 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park was sold on April 20, 2023. The $825,000 purchase price works out to $432 per square foot. The house, built in 2020, has an interior space of 1,910 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, and an attached garage. It sits on a 4,314-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,910-square-foot home at 5659 Kameron Place in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $419.

On Kelsey Place in Rohnert Park in April 2023 a 1,910-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $429.

In March 2023, a 1,978-square-foot home on Kingwood Road in Rohnert Park sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $344.

