Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $830,000

The property located at 1516 Galaxy Court in Rohnert Park was sold on July 27, 2023 for $830,000, or $429 per square foot. The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,936 square feet. This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,098 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In July 2023, a 2,067-square-foot home on Griffin Way in Rohnert Park sold for $822,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Holly Avenue in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 980-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $648. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,318-square-foot home at 1573 Golf Course Drive in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $349. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

