Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $835,000

5204 Kim Place (Google Street View)

A spacious, recently built house located at 5204 Kim Place in Rohnert Park has new owners.

The 2,371-square-foot property, built in 2018, was sold on March 21, 2024, for $835,000, or $352 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property occupies a lot of 3,442 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,182-square-foot home at 5133 Kolton Place in Rohnert Park sold in March 2023 for $778,000, a price per square foot of $357. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,342-square-foot home on Kirby Place in Rohnert Park sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Kevin Place in Rohnert Park in November 2023 a 2,182-square-foot home was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $357. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.