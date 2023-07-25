Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $845,000

A spacious house located at 6094 Dinah Court in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,238-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on July 7, 2023. The $845,000 purchase price works out to $378 per square foot. This two-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from tiles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a sizable 9,147-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,080-square-foot home at 6098 Dubarry Court in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $730,000, a price per square foot of $351. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Dexter Circle in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 2,039-square-foot home was sold for $730,000, a price per square foot of $358. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,412-square-foot home on Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $538. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.