Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $870,000

A 2,215-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The spacious, recently built property located at 7521 Windward Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on July 3, 2023. The $870,000 purchase price works out to $393 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property sits on a 4,234-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Watson Drive in Rohnert Park in March 2023 a home was sold for $989,000.

A 1,894-square-foot home at 7610 Wildrose Way in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $401. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,851-square-foot home on Marlin Place in Rohnert Park sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.