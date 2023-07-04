Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $879,000

The spacious property located at 4529 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on June 13, 2023 for $879,000, or $399 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 2,202 square feet. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 8,276 square feet and features a pool for added enjoyment.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,770-square-foot home at 4449 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold in June 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Hudis Street in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 1,546-square-foot home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,198-square-foot home on Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

