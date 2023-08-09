Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $910,000

A spacious house located at 7253 Roxanne Lane in Rohnert Park has new owners. The 2,808-square-foot property, built in 1989, was sold on July 18, 2023, for $910,000, or $324 per square foot. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's outer structure has tiles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 5,662 square feet, complete with a pool for outdoor enjoyment.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,072-square-foot home at 1242 Cloister Court in Rohnert Park sold in January 2023 for $561,000, a price per square foot of $523. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Camino Coronado in Rohnert Park in February 2023 a 1,318-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $489. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,821-square-foot home on Monet Place in Rohnert Park sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.