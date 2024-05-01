Single-family residence in Rohnert Park sells for $975,000

5249 Daniel Drive (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 5249 Daniel Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on April 11, 2024 for $975,000, or $308 per square foot.

The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 3,161 square feet.

This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The lot measures 10,454 square feet and features a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park in September 2023 a 1,779-square-foot home was sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $430. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,703-square-foot home at 5320 Eunice Street in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $830,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,240-square-foot home on Eleanor Avenue in Rohnert Park sold for $609,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

