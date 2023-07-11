Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

A house located at 421 Oak Point Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,828-square-foot property, built in 1978, was sold on June 26, 2023. The $1,135,000 purchase price works out to $621 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property encompasses a generous 0.5-acre of land.

