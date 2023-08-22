Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

The property located at 4971 Ponderosa Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 3, 2023. The $1,119,000 purchase price works out to $625 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 1,791 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.