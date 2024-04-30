Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

3536 Heimbucher Way (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 3536 Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 3,050-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on April 11, 2024, for $1,085,000, or $356 per square foot.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 0.3-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 3,418-square-foot home was sold for $1,720,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,708-square-foot home at 3564 Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,179,000, a price per square foot of $435. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2024, a 2,503-square-foot home on Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa sold for $732,000, a price per square foot of $292. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.