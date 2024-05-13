Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

3751 Doverton Court (Google Street View)

A 3,100-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 3751 Doverton Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 19, 2024, for $1,135,000, or $366 per square foot.

This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and four baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property's lot measures 7,840 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In December 2023, a 2,536-square-foot home on Paxton Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Sedgemoore Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2024 a 2,953-square-foot home was sold for $1,520,000, a price per square foot of $515. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A home at 3725 Fox Hill Place in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $2,550,000.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.