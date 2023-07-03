Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

A 2,871-square-foot house built in 1998 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4805 Lucy Court in Santa Rosa was sold on June 16, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $366 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,405 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In June 2023, a 2,805-square-foot home on Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Rockmeadow Place in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,756-square-foot home was sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,236-square-foot home at 1016 Michigan Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $461. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

