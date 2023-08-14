Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

A 2,281-square-foot house built in 1994 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 6267 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 24, 2023, for $1,160,000, or $509 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Situated on a spacious 0.3-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In June 2023, a 2,281-square-foot home on Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $981,000, a price per square foot of $525. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,695-square-foot home at 6353 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $1,010,000, a price per square foot of $596. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.