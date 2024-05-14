Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

328 Mountain Vista Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 328 Mountain Vista Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,870-square-foot property, built in 1980, was sold on April 26, 2024, for $1,175,000, or $628 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached one-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,840 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,870-square-foot home at 304 Mountain Vista Court in Santa Rosa sold in February 2024 for $890,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a 2,046-square-foot home on Twin Lakes Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $982,500, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,686-square-foot home was sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $492. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.