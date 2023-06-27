Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 3229 Cobblestone Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 6, 2023. The $1,199,000 purchase price works out to $394 per square foot. The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 3,045 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,712-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,494-square-foot home at 3215 Broken Twig Lane in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $973,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Lake Park Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 3,105-square-foot home was sold for $1,225,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,696-square-foot home on Sleepy Hollow Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.