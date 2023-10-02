Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.3 million

A 2,104-square-foot house built in 1959 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1533 Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 18, 2023. The $1,349,000 purchase price works out to $641 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a double carport. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,893-square-foot home was sold for $1,033,500, a price per square foot of $357. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 2,434-square-foot home on Matanzas Road in Santa Rosa sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,408-square-foot home at 3136 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $462. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.