Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.3 million

3176 Old Ranch Drive (Google Street View)

A 2,489-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 3176 Old Ranch Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 27, 2024, for $1,325,000, or $532 per square foot.

This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from composition shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The property's lot measures 0.4-acre square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,621-square-foot home at 2200 Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,000,000, a price per square foot of $382. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Old Ranch Place in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,530-square-foot home was sold for $1,310,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a 2,001-square-foot home on Hillsboro Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $490. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

