Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.3 million

4730 Woodcliff Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 4730 Woodcliff Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,510-square-foot property, built in 1983, was sold on April 19, 2024.

The $1,345,000 purchase price works out to $536 per square foot.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property's lot measures 0.3-acre square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 3,022-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,647-square-foot home at 4754 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 2,523-square-foot home on Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $960,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.