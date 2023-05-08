Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.3 million

A spacious house located at 3632 Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 4,131-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on April 17, 2023, for $1,320,000, or $320 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 4,042-square-foot home at 1362 Manzanita Court in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $1,840,000, a price per square foot of $455.

On Happy Valley Road in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 3,529-square-foot home was sold for $1,750,000, a price per square foot of $496.

In March 2023, a 1,673-square-foot home on Grahn Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $747.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.