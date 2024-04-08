Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.5 million

A spacious house located at 3654 Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 3,228-square-foot property, built in 1973, was sold on March 19, 2024, for $1,499,000, or $464 per square foot.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot, which encompasses 0.3-acre, is further enhanced by a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2023, a 4,042-square-foot home on Manzanita Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,840,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 4,131-square-foot home was sold for $1,320,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,848-square-foot home at 1055 Blue Oak Place in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,680,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.