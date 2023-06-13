Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.5 million

A 3,290-square-foot house built in 1952 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3500 Midway Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 19, 2023. The $1,455,000 purchase price works out to $442 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Hermit Way in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,600-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $438.

A 926-square-foot home at 3271 Claremont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $594.

In March 2023, a 1,014-square-foot home on Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $619,000, a price per square foot of $610.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.