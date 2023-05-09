Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.6 million

A spacious house located at 1578 Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,886-square-foot property, built in 2004, was sold on April 11, 2023, for $1,594,500, or $552 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,772-square-foot home at 3863 Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437.

In January 2023, a 4,042-square-foot home on Manzanita Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,840,000, a price per square foot of $455.

On Alta Vista Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 4,131-square-foot home was sold for $1,320,000, a price per square foot of $320.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.