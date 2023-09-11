Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.8 million

3507 Daybreak Court (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 3507 Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 23, 2023 for $1,750,000, or $561 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 3,118 square feet. This single-story house offers a capacious living environment with its five bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached garage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 7,769-square-foot home was sold for $2,700,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

A 2,900-square-foot home at 2742 Treetops Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,370,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,708-square-foot home on Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa sold for $1,179,000, a price per square foot of $435. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.