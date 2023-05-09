Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1.8 million

A 3,225-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3375 Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 17, 2023, for $1,837,000, or $570 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,502-square-foot home at 3485 Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $880,000, a price per square foot of $352.

On Grahn Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,673-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $747.

In January 2023, a 2,404-square-foot home on Northwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,399,000, a price per square foot of $582.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.