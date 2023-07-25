Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

A 1,697-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 3139 Hartley Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 7, 2023, for $1,000,000, or $589 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides an attached one-car garage. The property encompasses a generous 8,712 square feet of land, featuring abundant outdoor space and a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,014-square-foot home at 3054 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $619,000, a price per square foot of $610. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Hartley Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,568-square-foot home was sold for $1,525,000, a price per square foot of $594. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,600-square-foot home on Hermit Way in Santa Rosa sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.