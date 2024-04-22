Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

129 Oak Shadow Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,850-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands.

The property located at 129 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 3, 2024, for $1,000,000, or $541 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In June 2023, a 1,401-square-foot home on Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,083-square-foot home at 101 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $481,000, a price per square foot of $444. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,748-square-foot home was sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

