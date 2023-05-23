Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $1 million

The spacious property located at 6266 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 5, 2023. The $1,040,000 purchase price works out to $443 per square foot. The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 2,350 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,361-square-foot home at 6376 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $580,000, a price per square foot of $426.

On Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,665-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.