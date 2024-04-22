Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $2.3 million

The spacious, recently built property located at 2148 Wedgewood Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024 for $2,320,000, or $700 per square foot.

The house, built in 2020, has an interior space of 3,312 square feet.

This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Spanning 0.3-acre, the property's lot showcases a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Wedgewood Way in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a home was sold for $1,625,000.

A 3,657-square-foot home at 3957 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa sold in February 2024 for $525,000, a price per square foot of $144. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 3,885-square-foot home on Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa sold for $2,575,000, a price per square foot of $663. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.