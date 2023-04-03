Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $2.7 million

The spacious property located at 3522 Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 16, 2023 for $2,700,000, or $348 per square foot. The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 7,769 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, five baths, and a detached garage. It sits on a 2.2-acre lot.

