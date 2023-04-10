Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $450,000

A 1,100-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands. The property located at 914 Kingwood Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 23, 2023. The $450,000 purchase price works out to $409 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Renee Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,686-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $356.

A 1,990-square-foot home at 659 Clover Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $314.

In January 2023, a 1,247-square-foot home on Scott Street in Santa Rosa sold for $569,000, a price per square foot of $456.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.