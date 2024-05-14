Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $480,000

1331 Olive Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 1331 Olive Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 994-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on April 26, 2024, for $480,000, or $483 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,120-square-foot home at 440 Inglewood Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $513. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,302-square-foot home on Poplar Street in Santa Rosa sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Corby Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,340-square-foot home was sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $377. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.