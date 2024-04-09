Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $525,000

1365 Stroven Lane (Google Street View)

A 1,150-square-foot house built in 1967 has changed hands.

The property located at 1365 Stroven Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on March 19, 2024, for $525,000, or $457 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,150-square-foot home at 1338 McMinn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $615,000, a price per square foot of $535. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 1,150-square-foot home on McMinn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $439,900, a price per square foot of $383. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Monday Court in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,326-square-foot home was sold for $351,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.