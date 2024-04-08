Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $575,000

440 Inglewood Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,120-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands.

The property located at 440 Inglewood Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 20, 2024, for $575,000, or $513 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property occupies a lot of 6,968 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2022, a 1,340-square-foot home on Corby Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $505,000, a price per square foot of $377. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Myrtlewood Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,056-square-foot home was sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $298. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,302-square-foot home at 1427 Poplar Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $590,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

