Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $575,000

The property located at 2496 College Park Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on June 23, 2023 for $575,000, or $474 per square foot. The house, built in 1984, has an interior space of 1,212 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property occupies a lot of 3,920 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,000-square-foot home at 2452 College Park Circle in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Chatham Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,402-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $499. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,184-square-foot home on Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.