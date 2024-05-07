Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $600,000

1807 Beaver Street (Google Street View)

A 1,900-square-foot house built in 1947 has changed hands.

The property located at 1807 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 17, 2024, for $600,000, or $316 per square foot.

This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In November 2023, a 1,245-square-foot home on Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa sold for $725,500, a price per square foot of $583. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,199-square-foot home was sold for $643,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 960-square-foot home at 1034 Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $665,000, a price per square foot of $693. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.