Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $605,000

A house located at 4024 Phoenix Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,360-square-foot property, built in 1961, was sold on Aug. 15, 2023, for $605,000, or $445 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's outer structure has composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2023, a 1,335-square-foot home on Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,319-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,548-square-foot home at 2005 Contra Costa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.